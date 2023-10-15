The Atlanta Falcons will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

See player props for the Falcons' and Commanders' top contributors in this contest.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Drake London - - 45.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 33.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 203.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Bijan Robinson - 69.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 31.5 (-113)

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 37.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 34.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 50.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 58.5 (-113) 7.5 (-120) Antonio Gibson - - 14.5 (-113) Dyami Brown - - 11.5 (-113) Sam Howell 233.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 33.5 (-113)

