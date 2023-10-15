The Atlanta Falcons' (3-2) injury report ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders (2-3) currently features three players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons enter this matchup following a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans in their most recent outing.

The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears by the score of 40-20.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonnu Smith TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kaleb McGary OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Finger Full Participation In Practice Charles Leno Jr. OT Finger Full Participation In Practice Christian Holmes CB Hamstring Out Efe Obada DE Knee Questionable Curtis Hodges TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons rank 19th in total offense (316.8 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Falcons are putting up 16.6 points per game offensively this year (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 19.2 points per game (10th) on defense.

On offense, the Falcons rank 23rd in the NFL with 195.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (190.8).

From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta ranks 12th in the NFL with 121.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (104.4).

The Falcons rank 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 4 turnovers (23rd in the NFL) while committing seven (17th in the NFL).

Falcons vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Commanders (+105)

Falcons (-125), Commanders (+105) Total: 42.5 points

