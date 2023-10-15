The Washington Commanders (2-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

This year, the Falcons average 15.4 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Commanders give up (32).

The Falcons average 55.4 fewer yards per game (316.8) than the Commanders give up per contest (372.2).

Atlanta rushes for 121.6 yards per game, 12 fewer than the 133.6 Washington allows per contest.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Commanders' takeaways (5).

Falcons Home Performance

The Falcons put up 23.3 points per game in home games (6.7 more than their overall average), and give up 17.7 at home (1.5 less than overall).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (371.3) is higher than their overall average (316.8). But their average yards allowed at home (272.7) is lower than overall (295.2).

In home games, Atlanta racks up 225.7 passing yards per game and gives up 172. That's more than it gains overall (195.2), and less than it allows (190.8).

The Falcons accumulate 145.7 rushing yards per game at home (24.1 more than their overall average), and concede 100.7 at home (3.7 less than overall).

The Falcons convert 38.5% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 33.3% at home (0.5% higher than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Detroit L 20-6 FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville L 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston W 21-19 FOX 10/15/2023 Washington - CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota - FOX

