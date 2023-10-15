Lightning vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (1-1), coming off a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, host the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN. The Lightning lost to the Detroit Red Wings 6-4 in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Senators (-115)
|Lightning (-105)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Betting Insights
- Last season the Lightning had six wins in the 13 games in which they were an underdog.
- Tampa Bay won six of its 13 games last season when an underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 51.2% chance for the Lightning to win.
- A total of 46 of Tampa Bay's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.
Lightning vs Senators Additional Info
Lightning vs. Senators Rankings
|Senators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|259 (18th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|270 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|72 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|59 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning's 280 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them eighth in the NHL.
- Tampa Bay conceded 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- Their +28 goal differential was 11th in the league.
- Tampa Bay had 71 power-play goals (third-most in NHL) on 280 chances.
- The Lightning scored on 25.36% of their power plays, No. 3 in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Tampa Bay had seven.
- The 79.69% penalty-kill percentage of the Lightning was 15th in the league.
- The Lightning were 11th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (51.6%).
- The 10.7% shooting percentage of Tampa Bay was seventh in the league.
- The Lightning shut out their opponents six times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.