Mack Hollins has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Washington Commanders in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders have given up 238.6 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

This season Hollins has nine grabs (on 19 targets) for 143 yards, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

Hollins vs. the Commanders

Hollins vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Hollins will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders concede 238.6 passing yards per contest.

The Commanders' defense ranks 29th in the league with 10 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Falcons Player Previews

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Hollins Receiving Insights

Hollins, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this season.

Hollins has received 12.1% of his team's 157 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has picked up 7.5 yards per target (143 yards on 19 targets).

Having played five games this season, Hollins has not had a TD reception.

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

