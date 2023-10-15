Lightning vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 15
The Ottawa Senators (1-1) and Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1) meet at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN. The Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 in their last game, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.
Lightning vs. Senators Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Senators 5, Lightning 4.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Lightning vs Senators Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning had a 46-30-6 record last season, and were 8-9-17 in contests that needed overtime.
- Tampa Bay picked up 25 points (9-7-7) in its 23 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Lightning registered only one goal in 11 games, and went 1-9-1 (three points).
- Tampa Bay failed to win all 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning scored three or more goals in 64 games, earning 101 points from those contests.
- Tampa Bay scored a single power-play goal in 36 games last season and recorded 44 points.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Tampa Bay posted a record of 28-13-6 (62 points).
- The Lightning were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 39 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|18th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|3.41
|8th
|20th
|3.29
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|7th
|33.5
|Shots
|32
|12th
|18th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|20th
|8th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|25.36%
|3rd
|14th
|80.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.69%
|15th
Lightning vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
