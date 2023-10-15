Will Tyler Allgeier pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has put up 191 rushing yards on 62 carries (38.2 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

Allgeier has tacked on six receptions for 32 yards (6.4 per game).

Allgeier has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this season, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0

