Brandon Hagel will be among those in action Tuesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Looking to bet on Hagel's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Hagel had a plus-minus rating of +23, and averaged 18:25 on the ice.

In 25 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.

Hagel had an assist in 30 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists four times.

He has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Hagel has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL action.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.