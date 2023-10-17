Lightning vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - October 17
The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2) heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (0-2) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Matthew Savoie
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Lightning were eighth in the league in scoring last season (280 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Tampa Bay conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +28, they were 11th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the NHL last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).
- Buffalo conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.
- They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.
Lightning vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-110)
|Lightning (-110)
|7
