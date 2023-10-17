The Buffalo Sabres (0-2) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the New York Islanders, while the Lightning fell to the Ottawa Senators 5-2 in their most recent game.

Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-115) Lightning (-105) 7 Sabres (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning secured an upset victory in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 games they played as an underdog last season.

Tampa Bay was 6-7 as an underdog of -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The win probability for the Lightning, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Last season, 46 games Tampa Bay played finished with over 7 goals.

Lightning vs Sabres Additional Info

Lightning vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank) Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) 293 (3rd) Goals 280 (8th) 297 (26th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 61 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

With 280 goals (3.4 per game) last season, the Lightning had the league's eighth-best offense.

Tampa Bay's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +28, they were 11th in the league.

Tampa Bay had 71 power-play goals (on 280 chances), third in the NHL.

The Lightning had the NHL's third-best power-play percentage (25.36%).

Tampa Bay had seven shorthanded goals (16th in league).

At 79.69%, the Lightning had the 15th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 51.6%, the Lightning had the league's 11th-ranked faceoff win rate.

With a shooting percentage of 10.7%, Tampa Bay was seventh in the league.

The Lightning shut out their opponents six times. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

