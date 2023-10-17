Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Paul against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Nicholas Paul vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Paul Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Paul averaged 15:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +11.

In 15 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 80 games last season, Paul had an assist -- but he had no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 47.6% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

