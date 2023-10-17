The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Nikita Kucherov, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to bet on Kucherov's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kucherov's plus-minus rating last season was -2, in 20:07 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 27 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Kucherov had an assist in 57 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 19 of them.

Kucherov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 70.4%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

