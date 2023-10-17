Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to bet on Hedman's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Victor Hedman vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hedman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 76 games last season, Hedman had a plus-minus rating of +10, and averaged 21:59 on the ice.

In nine of 76 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In 29 of 76 games last season, Hedman had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.

Hedman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Hedman Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

