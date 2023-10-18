Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea is the site of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-22 ($2.2M purse), with Lydia Ko the most recent winner and Atthaya Thitikul this year's favorite (+1100).

BMW Ladies Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par/Distance: Par 72/6,680 yards

BMW Ladies Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Odds to Win: +1100

Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Ascendant LPGA 2nd -9 4 70-69-71-65 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 48th -6 13 68-71-68 Portland Classic 7th -18 8 70-65-67-68

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 9:09 PM ET

9:09 PM ET Odds to Win: +1100

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Ascendant LPGA 1st -13 0 64-68-70-69 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 48th -6 13 70-67-70 Portland Classic 21st -13 13 68-69-70-68

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Ko Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round CP Women’s Open 2nd -9 0 69-70-71-69 AIG Women’s Open 30th +1 15 73-68-74-74 Amundi Evian Championship 20th -2 12 70-70-73-69

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Korda Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 14th -15 11 65-71-69-68 CP Women’s Open 32nd +2 11 70-70-75-75 AIG Women’s Open 11th -2 12 73-70-69-74

Lilia Vu

Tee Time: 9:31 PM ET

9:31 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Vu Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Buick LPGA Shanghai 2nd -14 0 72-67-67-68 Portland Classic 14th -15 11 71-69-69-64 CP Women’s Open 22nd +1 10 72-72-73-72

BMW Ladies Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Ruoning Yin +1600 Minjee Lee +1600 Linn Grant +2000 Celine Boutier +2000 Megan Khang +2200 Hae-Ran Ryu +2500 Jiyai Shin +2500 Hye-jin Choi +2500 Ariya Jutanugarn +2800 Rose Zhang +3300

