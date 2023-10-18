The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Penguins look to hold off the Red Wings on TNT and Max.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

The Penguins ranked 16th in the league last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).

The Penguins had the league's 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.72%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Red Wings had the league's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).

Red Wings Key Players