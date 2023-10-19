Brayden Point will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks play on Thursday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Point's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Point vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Point has averaged 22:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Through four games this season, Point has yet to score a goal.

Point has recorded a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

Point has an assist in two of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Point has an implied probability of 69.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Point has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Point Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, conceding 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

Their goal differential (-26) ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 4 Points 4 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

