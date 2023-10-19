If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bulloch County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bulloch Academy at Frederica Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: St. Simons Island, GA

St. Simons Island, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Statesboro High School at Bradwell Institute