Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bulloch County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bulloch County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need here.
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bulloch Academy at Frederica Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: St. Simons Island, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Statesboro High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
