Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Chatham County, Georgia, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Windsor Forest High School at Pierce County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
