Clarke County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clarke County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Clarke Central High School at Eastside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Athens Academy at Banks County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Homer, GA

Homer, GA Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Shoals High School at Chestatee High School