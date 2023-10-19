Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Forsyth County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
TBD at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Forsyth High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
