Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Greene County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lincoln County High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Greensboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lincoln County High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greensboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.