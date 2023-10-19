The James Madison Dukes (6-0) face a Sun Belt matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Marshall?

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 37, Marshall 24

James Madison 37, Marshall 24 James Madison has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Dukes have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won each of them.

Marshall has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Thundering Herd have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-3.5)



James Madison (-3.5) James Madison has four wins in six games versus the spread this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Marshall has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Thundering Herd have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) This season, four of James Madison's six games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 49.5 points.

There have been three Marshall games that have ended with a combined score higher than 49.5 points this season.

The over/under for the contest of 49.5 is 15.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for James Madison (34.5 points per game) and Marshall (30.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 53.8 46.5 Implied Total AVG 31 36.3 25.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Marshall

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 45.5 47.2 Implied Total AVG 26.6 28 25.7 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

