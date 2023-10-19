Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Steven Stamkos C Questionable Lower Body Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Tampa Bay allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the league.

Vancouver gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Lightning vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Canucks (+110) 7

