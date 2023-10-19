The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lightning matchup with the Canucks can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSUN, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

The Lightning were 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning scored last season (third-most in the NHL) came via 280 power-play chances.

The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 30 83 113 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 51 44 95 45 51 50.7% Steven Stamkos 81 34 50 84 54 25 53.8% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4% Mikhail Sergachev 79 10 54 64 45 55 -

Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canucks gave up 3.6 goals per game (296 in total), 25th in the league.

The Canucks had 270 goals last season (3.3 per game), 13th in the league.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

With 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), the Canucks were 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks had the league's 11th-ranked power-play percentage (22.71%).

Canucks Key Players