Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lincoln County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Lincoln County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lincoln County High School at Greene County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 19

7:15 PM ET on October 19 Location: Greensboro, GA

Greensboro, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

