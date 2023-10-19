Victor Hedman Game Preview: Lightning vs. Canucks - October 19
Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Does a bet on Hedman interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Victor Hedman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hedman Season Stats Insights
- Hedman has averaged 25:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Hedman has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In three of four games this season, Hedman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Hedman has an assist in three of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hedman Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23
- The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|4
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.