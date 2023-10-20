Richmond County, Georgia has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Aquinas High School at Washington-Wilkes High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 20

7:15 PM ET on October 20 Location: Washington, GA

Washington, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler High School at Washington County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Sandersville, GA

Sandersville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Westside High School - Augusta at Lucy C Laney High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21

2:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 4B

2A - Region 4B How to Stream: Watch Here

TW Josey High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School