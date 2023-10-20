Richmond County, Georgia has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Chatham County
  • Troup County
  • Bibb County
  • Fulton County
  • Floyd County
  • Wilcox County
  • Newton County
  • Clarke County
  • Lincoln County
  • Greene County

    • Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Aquinas High School at Washington-Wilkes High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Washington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Butler High School at Washington County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Sandersville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Westside High School - Augusta at Lucy C Laney High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Augusta, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 4B
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TW Josey High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.