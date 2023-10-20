If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Wilcox County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Newton County
  • Fulton County
  • Bulloch County
  • Spalding County
  • Fayette County
  • Greene County
  • Lincoln County
  • Troup County
  • Clarke County
  • Chatham County

    • Wilcox County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Wilcox County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rochelle, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.