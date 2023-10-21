Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on October 21?
Can we count on Brayden Point scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.5 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- Point is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
