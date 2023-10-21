Brayden Point will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Saturday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Point are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brayden Point vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point's plus-minus this season, in 21:52 per game on the ice, is -5.

Point has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Point has a point in three of five games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Point has an assist in three of five games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Point hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 5 Points 5 0 Goals 2 5 Assists 3

