In the upcoming tilt versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Erik Cernak to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Cernak has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

