The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Georgia Southern is putting up 31.3 points per game on offense this year (49th in the FBS), and is allowing 23.7 points per game (57th) on defense. UL Monroe has lots of room to get better, as it ranks ninth-worst in points per game (18.5) this season and 22nd-worst in points surrendered per game (31.8).

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Georgia Southern UL Monroe 454.3 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (124th) 364.3 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.7 (99th) 122.8 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.5 (40th) 331.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136 (129th) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 1,882 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 311 rushing yards on 55 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, OJ Arnold has carried the ball 45 times for 298 yards (49.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 492 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has registered 49 receptions and three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has grabbed 40 passes while averaging 65.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Anthony Queeley's 22 catches have yielded 222 yards and three touchdowns.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright leads UL Monroe with 695 yards on 61-of-113 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 248 rushing yards (41.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Woullard, has carried the ball 57 times for 314 yards (52.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has racked up 299 yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell has collected 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 313 (52.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has five touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has caught 10 passes and compiled 142 receiving yards (23.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Nolan Quinlan's 11 targets have resulted in seven catches for 86 yards.

