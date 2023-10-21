Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-16.5)
|59.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-16.5)
|59.5
|-820
|+550
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- SMU vs Temple
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Rice vs Tulsa
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.
- UL Monroe has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Warhawks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.