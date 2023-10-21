The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) and the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

On offense, Louisiana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by averaging 448.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 61st (369.2 yards allowed per game). With 32.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Georgia State ranks 41st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 59th, giving up 23.8 points per game.

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Georgia State Louisiana 421.8 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.3 (56th) 411.8 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.2 (39th) 185.0 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (7th) 236.8 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (78th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,421 passing yards (236.8 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 350 yards (58.3 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 742 yards, or 123.7 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well. Carroll has also chipped in with 11 catches for 91 yards.

Robert Lewis paces his squad with 536 receiving yards on 30 receptions with five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 397-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 29 targets.

Jacari Carter's 27 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 155 yards.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss leads Louisiana with 800 yards (133.3 ypg) on 63-of-91 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 327 rushing yards on 40 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 439 yards on 51 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Robert Williams' leads his squad with 267 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 35.2 yards per game.

Peter LeBlanc has been the target of 24 passes and compiled 15 receptions for 209 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

