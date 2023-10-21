A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) taking on the Georgia State Panthers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 62.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Georgia State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-3) 62.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-3.5) 63.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Georgia State is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

The Panthers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Louisiana has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 3 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.