ACC foes will clash when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) meet the Boston College Eagles (3-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Georgia Tech vs. Boston College?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Tech 34, Boston College 26

Georgia Tech 34, Boston College 26 Georgia Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Yellow Jackets have played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Boston College has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Eagles have been at least a +170 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Yellow Jackets have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (-5.5)



Georgia Tech (-5.5) Georgia Tech has three wins in five games versus the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

So far in 2023 Boston College has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 57.5 points three times this season.

In the Boston College's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 57.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 57.5 is one point fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia Tech (30.8 points per game) and Boston College (27.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 49 59.2 Implied Total AVG 34.6 32 36.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 50.8 50.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31.8 29.5 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

