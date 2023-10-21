The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Boston College Eagles (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in an ACC showdown.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 16th-worst in the FBS (432 yards allowed per game), Georgia Tech has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 40th in the FBS offensively averaging 431.2 yards per game. Boston College is putting up 393.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (66th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 371 total yards per contest (64th-ranked).

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Boston College 431.2 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.2 (87th) 432 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (43rd) 156 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (28th) 275.2 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.2 (96th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has 1,631 passing yards for Georgia Tech, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 222 rushing yards (37 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 409 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 112 yards (18.7 per game).

Trevion Cooley has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 235 yards (39.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s leads his squad with 355 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 38 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 25 passes for 290 yards (48.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dominick Blaylock has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 14 catches for 228 yards, an average of 38 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,165 yards on 87-of-152 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 500 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Pat Garwo III has run for 271 yards across 52 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Lewis Bond paces his squad with 356 receiving yards on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has 23 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 235 yards (39.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Joseph Griffin Jr.'s 16 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 213 yards (35.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

