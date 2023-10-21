Coming off a loss last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

NHL Network and BSSUN will air this Maple Leafs versus Lightning game.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow four goals per game (20 in total), 31st in the NHL.

The Lightning's 17 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 18 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 17 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brandon Hagel 5 4 2 6 1 1 50% Nikita Kucherov 5 4 2 6 6 2 0% Brayden Point 5 0 5 5 1 0 44.7% Steven Stamkos 3 2 3 5 0 1 45.2% Nicholas Paul 5 3 2 5 4 2 50%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)

The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs put up last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.

The Maple Leafs were second in the league with a 26.02% power-play conversion rate.

Maple Leafs Key Players