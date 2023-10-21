How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
NHL Network and BSSUN will air this Maple Leafs versus Lightning game.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning allow four goals per game (20 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 17 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 18 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 17 goals during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brandon Hagel
|5
|4
|2
|6
|1
|1
|50%
|Nikita Kucherov
|5
|4
|2
|6
|6
|2
|0%
|Brayden Point
|5
|0
|5
|5
|1
|0
|44.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|45.2%
|Nicholas Paul
|5
|3
|2
|5
|4
|2
|50%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs put up last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.
- The Maple Leafs were second in the league with a 26.02% power-play conversion rate.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.4%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.3%
|Max Domi
|80
|20
|36
|56
|51
|65
|53.7%
