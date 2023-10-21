The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs fell to the Florida Panthers 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-130) Lightning (+110) 7 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.

Tampa Bay has not had a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Tampa Bay has played four games this season with more than 7 goals.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank) Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (17 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning's 20 total goals given up (four per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Their -3 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

