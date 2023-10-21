Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Maple Leafs on October 21, 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
Nikita Kucherov has collected four goals and two assists in five games for Tampa Bay, good for six points.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|2
|0
|2
|5
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Brandon Hagel is one of the impact players on offense for Tampa Bay with six total points (1.2 per game), with four goals and two assists in five games.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
John Tavares has been a big player for Toronto this season, with seven points in four games.
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 11
|0
|3
|3
|3
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
William Nylander is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing seven points (three goals, four assists) to the team.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
