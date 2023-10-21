Can we anticipate Nicholas Paul lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Paul has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Paul's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

