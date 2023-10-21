The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Nikita Kucherov, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Kucherov in that upcoming Lightning-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

Kucherov's plus-minus this season, in 22:22 per game on the ice, is -2.

Kucherov has a goal in two of five games this season, and had multiple goals on both occasions.

Kucherov has a point in three of five games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kucherov has an assist in one of five games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

Kucherov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 70.4%.

The Maple Leafs have conceded 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 6 Points 8 4 Goals 2 2 Assists 6

