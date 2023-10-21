When the Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Buckeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45.5) Ohio State 26, Penn State 22

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Buckeyes have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Ohio State went 3-2 against the spread.

The Buckeyes have had one game (out of six) hit the over this season.

Ohio State games average 57.7 total points per game this season, 12.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Nittany Lions based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

So far this year, the Nittany Lions have compiled a 5-0-0 record against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for Penn State this year is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Buckeyes vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 36 9.7 45 11.3 27 8 Penn State 44.3 8 48.8 5.5 35.5 13

