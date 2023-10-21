Held from October 19-21, Rose Zhang will play in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea.

Rose Zhang will compete at the BMW Ladies Championship this week. She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to pick up the win this week.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Rose Zhang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Zhang has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Zhang has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five tournaments, Zhang's average finish has been 36th.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Zhang has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 21 -3 284 1 8 1 4 $1.1M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,680 yards this week, which is 335 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Seowon Valley Country Club checks in at 6,680 yards, 61 yards longer than the average course Zhang has played in the past year (6,619 yards).

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was in the 39th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai placed her in the 48th percentile.

Zhang shot better than 81% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Zhang recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other participants averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Zhang carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Zhang's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average (6.5).

In that most recent outing, Zhang carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Zhang finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

