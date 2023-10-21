When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.5 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2022-23 stats and insights

Stamkos scored in 28 of 81 games last season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

He posted 14 goals (plus 21 assists) on the power play.

Stamkos' shooting percentage last season was 14.2%. He averaged 2.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

The Maple Leafs gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

