Looking for information on the best bets in ACC play in Week 8? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup, and picking Duke (+14.5) over Florida State on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, as well as other potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 8 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke +14.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Florida State Seminoles

Duke Blue Devils at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 4.1 points

Florida State by 4.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (FL) +3 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes

Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 0.5 points

Miami (FL) by 0.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Georgia Tech -4.5 vs. Boston College

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Tech by 7.8 points

Georgia Tech by 7.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 ACC Total Bets

Over 48.5 - Clemson vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes

Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes Projected Total: 51.1 points

51.1 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 45.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Projected Total: 47.9 points

47.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 57.5 - Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Total: 59.5 points

59.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 6-0 (4-0 ACC) 42.2 / 18.3 447.7 / 363.0 North Carolina 6-0 (3-0 ACC) 37.3 / 21.0 501.3 / 359.2 Duke 5-1 (2-0 ACC) 31.2 / 9.8 387.0 / 298.5 Louisville 6-1 (3-1 ACC) 34.1 / 20.6 464.0 / 317.9 Georgia Tech 3-3 (2-1 ACC) 30.8 / 29.0 431.2 / 432.0 Virginia Tech 3-4 (2-1 ACC) 24.4 / 24.7 359.9 / 341.6 Clemson 4-2 (2-2 ACC) 32.2 / 19.3 437.3 / 262.7 NC State 4-3 (1-2 ACC) 25.4 / 23.6 347.4 / 332.9 Boston College 3-3 (1-2 ACC) 27.7 / 31.7 393.2 / 371.0 Pittsburgh 2-4 (1-2 ACC) 25.8 / 25.2 304.8 / 325.3 Miami (FL) 4-2 (0-2 ACC) 37.7 / 19.0 501.8 / 308.3 Virginia 1-5 (0-2 ACC) 22.3 / 31.8 348.8 / 379.8 Syracuse 4-3 (0-3 ACC) 28.7 / 22.1 399.9 / 380.7 Wake Forest 3-3 (0-3 ACC) 23.5 / 23.0 367.8 / 359.0

