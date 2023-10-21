Big 12 opponents meet when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

On offense, West Virginia ranks 70th in the FBS with 28.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 49th in points allowed (345 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Oklahoma State ranks 69th in the FBS (390 total yards per game) and 90th on the other side of the ball (392.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

West Virginia Oklahoma State 380.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390 (91st) 345 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (65th) 185.7 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (74th) 194.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (55th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 935 passing yards, completing 52.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 232 yards (38.7 ypg) on 45 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 103 times for 414 yards (69 per game), scoring five times.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 12 receptions for 298 yards (49.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Devin Carter has put together a 257-yard season so far, reeling in 14 passes on 27 targets.

Kole Taylor has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 18 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 38 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman leads Oklahoma State with 1,084 yards on 100-of-176 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has rushed for 534 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 17 catches, totaling 180 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 158 yards (on 32 attempts) with one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Bray's 291 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions on 38 targets.

Rashod Owens has caught 18 passes and compiled 224 receiving yards (37.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley's 41 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Oklahoma State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.