The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Atlanta's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 80 times for 401 yards (66.8 per game).

Robinson also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 26 passes for 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Robinson does not have a rushing touchdown in six games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0

