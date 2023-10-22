The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) host an NFC South battle against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Buccaneers vs. Falcons?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.1 points of each other.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Buccaneers a 60.8% chance to win.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

The Falcons have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has been at least a +130 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-2.5)



Tampa Bay (-2.5) The Buccaneers have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Tampa Bay is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Falcons are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more (0-2).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (37.5)



Under (37.5) Tampa Bay and Atlanta combine to average 3.0 less points per game than the over/under of 37.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.1 more points per game (37.6) than this matchup's over/under of 37.5 points.

One of the Buccaneers' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

The Falcons have gone over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

Rachaad White Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 46.4 1 19.6 0

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 230 6 12.5 2

