The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense and Dee Delaney in Week 7 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup versus the Buccaneers secondary.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 45.8 7.6 31 88 7.15

Drake London vs. Dee Delaney Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London paces his team with 329 receiving yards on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Atlanta is midde-of-the-pack this season in passing yards, ranking 16th in the NFL with 1,272 (212 per game).

The Falcons are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 27th in the NFL with 99 total points scored (16.5 per game). They also rank 14th in total yards (1,986).

Atlanta ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34 pass attempts per game (204 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Falcons have thrown the ball 24 times this year, ranking them 15th in the league.

Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense

Dee Delaney has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with six tackles and two passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Tampa Bay is 14th in the NFL at 1,235 (247 per game).

The Buccaneers are allowing the third-fewest points in the NFL, 17.6 per game.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Drake London vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats

Drake London Dee Delaney Rec. Targets 43 11 Def. Targets Receptions 26 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 329 6 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.8 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 76 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

